Boy, 13, charged with dangerous driving following 100mph police pursuit through West Yorkshire

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with dangerous driving following a police pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The teenager is due to appear before magistrates in Bradford on Tuesday, also facing charges of driving while disqualified and burglary, West Yorkshire Police said.

The incident, which took place on Monday morning, saw officers follow a Volkswagen Golf, which had supposedly been taken during a burglary, in Shipley, near Bradford, Pc Benjamin Pearson said on social media.

It was pursued at speeds of up to 100mph before eventually being brought to a halt, the officer added.

Another teenage boy, 16, has been charged with taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and theft, and the two defendants have been remanded in custody prior to their court appearance, the force added.