Boy, 13, dragged off his bike and assaulted by driver

A 13-year-old boy was dragged off his bike and assaulted by a man in Hull.

The driver of a silver Vauxhall Corsa is alleged to have reversed his car and got out of the vehicle to assault the boy in Inglemire Lane, close to the Hull University car park at around 4.30pm on December 27.

The boy was left with injuries to his face, neck, elbow and knees.

The driver is described as having olive skin, in his 20s and was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood.

A witness in another car stopped to help the boy until his mother attended.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Humberside Police on 101.