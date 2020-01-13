Boy, 15, jailed for stabbing two teenagers with scissors during fight at Harrogate's Valley Gardens

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to 12 months detention after he stabbed two teenagers with a pair of scissors following a fight at Harrogate's Valley Gardens.

The defendant, who was 14 at the time of the attack on April 13, last year and cannot be named for legal reasons, was at the park with a group of teenagers when the fight broke out.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were injured.

One received a serious wound to his chest, while the other had a superficial cut to his abdomen.

The 15-year-old boy, who is from Leeds, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding and possessing an offensive weapon at an earlier court hearing.

Read more: Two boys released under investigation following Harrogate Valley Gardens attack

He appeared in court again last week and was sentenced to 12 months detention and training for wounding and six months detention for possessing an offensive weapon. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas, Policing Commander for Harrogate, said: "This began as an argument between teenagers and was taken to another level due to the presence of a weapon.

"Anyone caught carrying any kind of weapon will feel the full force of the law and its long-term consequences.

"In this case a child has ruined his future prospects before his future has even begun.

"We urge parents to ensure they know where their children are and what they are doing.”