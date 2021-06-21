The 17-year-old boy died on Friday following the crash, which occurred at the junction of Holmfirth Road and Tiner Lane at about 7.30pm on Thursday, June 3.

He was riding a Yamaha YZF motorcycle, which was in collision with a Ford Transit van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yamaha had been in convoy with a Kymco Lite moped.

The 17-year-old boy died on Friday following the crash, which occurred at the junction of Holmfirth Road and Tiner Lane at about 7.30pm on Thursday, June 3.

The moped rider, a 21-year-old man from Holmfirth, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was later released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team is now leading the investigation into the collision and is urging anyone who may have seen the vehicles involved in the time leading up to the incident, or who may have dash cam footage that could assist enquiries, to get in touch.