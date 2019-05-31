Boy, 7, who fell from rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley is in critical condition

North Yorkshire Police have issued an update on the condition of the seven-year-old boy who fell from a rollercoaster on Thursday.

The child fell from the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon on Thursday, May 30.

Police on the scene at the theme park on Thursday. PIC: SWNS

Police were called to the scene at 11.30am and the boy was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance where he remains.

It has previously been reported that the child was 6 but police have confirmed his age to be 7.

The force issued an update on the his condition on Friday to say its is "now described at critical."

In a statement the force said: "We are now in a position to provide an update in relation to the incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park near Ripon on May 30, 2019 involving a seven-year-old boy.

"To clarify, the injured boy’s age is seven, not six as previously believed.

"The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries following the incident where he currently remains.

"However, his condition is now described as critical.

"Although this is a joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and The Health and Safety Executive, the HSE currently has primacy.

The ride was immediately shut down following the incident though the rest of the park remains open.

The first statement from Lightwater Valley said: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open. We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

At 4.30pm on Thursday, the park issued an updated statement which said they take the health and safety of their visitors very seriously, and have confirmed that Health and Safety Executive personnel are now on-site to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Their statement reads: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides this morning, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are now on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services. The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place.

"We will provide updates when new information becomes available."