Boy and three teenage girls arrested on suspicion of murder in Doncaster

Have your say

A boy and three teenage girls have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Doncaster.

The body of Jerry Appicella was discovered by police inside a property in Craganour Place at around 9.45am on Sunday, after officers responded to calls of concern for his welfare.

Detectives investigating his death believe Mr Appicella had been involved in an altercation with a group of people on December 3, in an alleyway leading to Hickleton Street in Denaby Main.

Early enquiries suggest he then walked to his home where his body was found on Sunday.

A post mortem carried revealed Mr Appicella died as a result of head injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have today arrested a male juvenile in connection with his death, who remains in police custody.

Yesterday, three girls were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released under investigation.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone with information about Mr Appicallea's death.

Anyone who knows anything should call 101 quoting incident number 422 of 14 December.