Boyfriend who left girlfriend at the scene of a car crash found by police dog and arrested

The man fled the scene of a crash but was arrested nearby

The 30-year-old man, from Rotherham, was involved in a crash at Hollygrove roundabout, in Goldthorpe near Barnsley, and fled from the scene – leaving his partner behind.

But he was tracked down by a police dog and arrested nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: “You've got to love this guy, leaving his girlfriend in the crashed car, he legged it.

“Dog Handler Paul was quick on scene with PD Kai and set about tracking the driver, who thought he would out-fox the police by running through fields.