Boys, aged 15 and 17, stabbed in two linked attacks just hours apart in Sheffield

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, have been stabbed in linked attacks just hours apart in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

The 1-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest following an incident in Leverton Drive at around 6.45pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

His condition is now described as critical but stable.

Five minutes later, police received a third-party report of a young man being chased in the same area by two men threatening to stab him.

The suspects and potential victim have not yet been identified.

A further call was received by police at 8.50pm from the hospital, stating that a 17-year-old boy had presented with multiple slash and puncture wounds to his legs and upper body.

The boy reported that he sustained the injuries in an incident on Cemetery Road, just off London Road. He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, is urging anyone with information to come forward.

He siad: “Officers within our CID department are working really hard to establish the exact circumstances and motive surrounding both of these incidents, which due to the proximity in timings and similar location, we are treating as linked.

“A cordon on Leverton Drive has now been removed and we are still working to establish the exact location of the incident in which the 17-year-old boy was injured.

“Throughout today and into the evening local residents can expect to see an increased presence as officers speak to potential witnesses and I’d urge anyone who either saw what happened, or who has information about either of the incidents, to contact us.

“We need to identify those involved and as the investigations continue at pace, I’d like to ask people within the area who may have information but have not yet been in touch to speak to us. Please either talk to an officer in the area or call 101 quoting incident number 748 of 4 February 2020.