Bradford assault suspect arrested as victim remains critically ill in hospital

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Bradford have made an arrest.

West Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault yesterday.

It follows an appeal for information on the serious assault carried out against a man who intervened in a dispute between two groups of people near Bentley’s bar on Godwin Street in the early hours of Sunday.

A police spokesman said: "The 35-year-old victim remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition."

He said the man arrested was being held in custody while enquiries continued.