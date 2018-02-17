Bradford police search 30 people and stop vehicle after reports of man entering building with gun

Police are at the scene of an ongoing incident in Bradford which began when a man armed with a gun reportedly entered a building.

The force received a call shortly before 8am this morning to say that a man with a firearm had been seen entering a building in Westgate.

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches since but are yet to find any weapon.

However, a vehicle was stopped on Hamme Strasse earlier in connection with the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are in attendance at a premises on Westgate, Bradford, in relation to a report received shortly before 8am this morning that a man had been seen entering the building in possession of a firearm.

"Around 30 people were found to be inside the premises, who have all now been individually searched. At this time no firearm has been found. A scene remains in place at the premises.

"A vehicle was stopped on Hamme Strasse in connection with this incident."

No further details have been released at this stage, but the police activity in the area caused disruption to bus services earlier today.

First Bus, Yorkshire Tiger and The Keighley Bus Company were all forced to divert some services until the road closures were lifted.