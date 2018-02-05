Bradford police seek witnesses after driver dies in crash in Holmewood

A driver was killed when two cars crashed in Bradford this morning, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Holmewood area of the city at around 7.45am.

A blue Nissan Qashqai and a black Toyota Auris had crashed in Madison Avenue at the junction with Mansel Mews.

West Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Now investigators are trying to build a clearer picture of the circumstances.

A spokesman said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or either vehicle immediately before the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western Area RPU via 101, quoting log 307 of 05/02.