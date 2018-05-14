Bradford police want to trace woman who reported being raped in city centre

Police in Bradford are trying to trace a woman who reported being raped in the city centre during the early hours.

A member of the public called police at 12.12am today to report that they had been approached by a woman who claimed to have been raped.

The woman was said to be in Morley Street, but attending officers were unable to locate her following a search of the area.

Further enquiries are being made today and a crime has been recorded for investigation.

Detective Inspector Matt Walker, of Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are keen to locate this woman so we can speak to her about this report.

“We would also like to hear from anyone else who may have seen this woman in the Morley Street area at around midnight.”

The woman was described as white and slim, with brown hair.

She was said to be wearing a black jacket with the hood up and jeans.

Contact the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting crime reference 13180230067 or use the 'Contact Us' options on the force website.

