Bradford trio charged over 'Asian gold' burglaries in Leeds after pursuit by police helicopter and dogs

Detectives investigating ‘Asian gold’ burglaries in Leeds have charged three men with offences.

Officers have been investigating a series of similar offences where homes appear to have been specifically targeted for high value gold jewellery.

They include a burglary at Sunny Bank Lane in Thornbury, last Thursday and a further offence later the same day at Chatsworth Road in Pudsey.

Witnesses to the second incident contacted the police and three men were arrested following a pursuit by officers with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter and a police dog unit.

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell, who heads Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are continuing to take a proactive approach to targeting offenders involved in organised burglaries across Leeds and these latest arrests and charges are a measure of the progress we are continuing to make."

Anthony Hardisty, 25, of Mark Close, Bradford; Michael Darling, 26, of Moorlands Avenue, Bradford, and Martin Stokes, 23, of Kettlewell Drive, Bradford, have each been charged with two counts of burglary in relation to the incidents.

They appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday and were remanded on custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 6.

Chief Insp Padwell said: "We hope our communities, particularly those who have been targeted for high-value Asian jewellery, can take suitable reassurance from the work we are doing to keep them and their homes safe.

“The vigilance of members of the public is a vital part of our ongoing work and we would urge people to continue to report anything suspicious so we can take action.”

