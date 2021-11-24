Bori Benko, 24, will be remembered for her "enthusiastic, generous and infectious faith; her warmth and commitment to serve others".

Bori Benko’s body was found in her flat on Sherborne Road in the Great Horton area on Sunday morning.

Ms Benko, who was originally from Hungary, moved to the UK in 2016 to pursue a career as a youth worker.

She was described by staff at Bradford Cathedral as a “deeply committed Christian,” who was considering ordination.

Ms Benko was due to be confirmed in the Cathedral this coming weekend and also served as a chorister chaperone in the Cathedral.

A statement from the Cathedral read: “Bori has been a vital and energetic member of the Cathedral community for over three years and prior to that worked as a volunteer Youth worker in the parish of Lexden, Colchester.

“Bori will be honoured and long remembered at the Cathedral for her enthusiastic, generous and infectious faith; her warmth and commitment to serve others.

“Bori will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends both in Hungary and the wider community along with the staff and children at the school where she worked.”

Her friend Jenni Coutts wrote: “She was endlessly, radically kind to all. She was generous and genuinely lovely.

“Bori had a way of making people feel special just by talking to them - she had endless patience hearing about bad days, even if it seemed silly.

“Bori Benko was a vibrant light who illuminated the lives of everyone who was blessed to know her. Her death will mean our lives are a little bit darker now she is gone.”

The Reverend Matthew Simpkins of St Leonard’s Church in Lexden, Colchester, where Ms Benko used to worship, wrote: “We will remember Bori with great affection as someone with a warm, caring and loving personality.

“She was known by her laughter and friendship, and through her faith and holiness. Bori clearly delighted in meeting people from all backgrounds, and she was cherished back by both young and old.

"We give thanks for her wonderful Christian witness amongst us, and for her precious friendship.”