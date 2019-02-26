Bramley murder probe: Moment Leeds teen jumped off bus to try to save stabbing victim's life

A teenager has described the moment she jumped off her bus to try to save the life of a man who had been stabbed moments before he died.

Tonight West Yorkshire Police confirmed a murder investigation has been launched after a man aged in his 40s was stabbed in Bramley and died at the scene.

The scene of the murder investigation in Bramley

Olivia Byrne, 18, saw the man bleeding on the floor in Broadlea Terrace and rushed to try to save him.

"I just saw him on the floor so I got off the bus to help. The ambulance wasn't there yet.

"I was helping with his airway and another man who is ex-military was doing CPR. Someone else was applying pressure.

"He was also bleeding from his head."

The scene of the stabbing in Bramley

Olivia said she knew the man who stabbed the victim, and knew the victim by sight.

"It was just like a movie, it was horrible," she added.

The emergency services then arrived and took over.

Police forensics teams remain in the scene and a police tent has been put up.

The scene of the stabbing in Bramley

The air ambulance landed in the street at the scene and took off at 5pm.

Olivia said the man was in his 40s and had a wife and children.

A police cordon remains in place from near to Broadlea Close along to Broadlea Hill.

-> The Bramley stabbing is the second murder investigation launched in Leeds today following the death of a 21-year-old woman in Harehills

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 3:04pm, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to reports of a man with a stab wound on Broadlea Terrace.

"The man, aged in his 40s, received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

"A 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with incident.

"A scene is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101."