Bramley stabbing murder trial jury retire to consider verdicts

A jury has has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a man charged with murdering a former friend in Bramley.

The Leeds Crown Court jury has heard Dean Dagless stabbed 47-year-old St John Lewis through the heart with a kitchen knife during a fight outside his victim's home on Broadlea Terrace, Bramley.

St John Lewis

Dagless later returned as Mr Lewis lay dying and was heard to say "If he doesn't die I will come back and cut his throat," the court was told.

The jury retired to consider its verdicts just before 11.30am this morning (Weds July 17) following a seven-day trial.

Dagless, aged 48, of Broadlea Terrace, Bramley denies murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Prosecutor, Kitty Colley said Dagless had become "agitated and angry" about a Facebook Messenger text message Mr Lewis - known as Singe - had sent to Dagless, accusing him of committing a serious criminal offence.

Ms Colley said Dagless left his house with a knife and was "angry and looking for confrontation" before the stabbing, which happened on Tuesday February 26.

Ms Colley said: "He (Dagless) started a fight and stabbed him to the left side of his chest with such force that his heart was penetrated.

"The stab wound was deep and fatal. St John was left dying through blood loss on the street while Dagless returned home, sought to conceal the murder weapon and changed his clothes.

"He had returned to the scene briefly as St John lay dying and people were trying to help him.

"As he returned he was heard to say 'if he doesn't die I will come back and cut his throat'".

