Brave victim of 'barbaric and violent' female genital mutilation walks into Yorkshire police station to report crime

A woman walked into a police station in Rotherham to bravely tell officers she had been a victim of female genital mutilation (FTM).

Officers from South Yorkshire Police have arrested two people in connection with the offence, which detectives say happened elsewhere in the country.

Police have now praised the bravery of the victim who reported her ordeal to officers.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Tom Bishop said: “This brave woman told specialist officers she had been the victim of female genital mutilation, which is a barbaric and violent crime.

“We know that FGM is often not spoken about or reported, so I commend this victim for taking the courageous step to come forward and speak to us about what happened.

“As a result of her report, two people have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating female genital mutilation. Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. ”

Under the Female Genital Mutilation Act 2003, it is illegal for FGM to be performed in the UK. It is also an offence for a UK national or UK resident to carry out FGM even outside the UK, or help and enable someone else to carry out FGM.

This applies even when the victim is taken to a country where this practice is legal. If convicted, the perpetrator can face up to 14 years in prison.

Mr Bishop said: “As today is the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, we wanted to take the opportunity to highlight the bravery of this victim and the swift, decisive action taken by our officers to arrest suspects.

“We are working closely with other agencies and forces in the UK as our investigation into this matter continues.

“I would urge anyone with concerns about FGM to contact police, please help us to protect women and girls from this awful crime and stop this cycle of abuse.”