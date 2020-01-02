'Brazen' thieves crash family's new car into wall during police helicopter chase through Leeds

'Brazen' thieves crashed a family's new car into a wall during a police helicopter chase through Leeds.

It happened at about 7.40pm yesterday when the car was stolen from a family home in Meagill Rise in Otley.

Police helicopters searching for the men after the fled in the direction of Staircase Lane, Bramhope.

The thieves had attempted to steal the car earlier in the day but were scared away by the owners.

However, the two men returned just fifteen minutes later and successfully drove off in the white Ford Focus.

Owner Monica Monaghan-Land, 62, from Otley, said she was shocked at how "brazen" the suspects were.

Mrs Monaghan-Land said: "We were outside having a cigarette when we saw the car indicator lights go off.

"At first we thought it was the neighbours coming home but then we realised what was happening.

"We saw a young man getting into the passenger seat so we shouted and they both ran off. Then I called 999 and went to warn the neighbours."

The mother-of-two added: "About 15 minutes later they came back and we saw them both get in the front of the car.

"I came outside as they were reversing off of the drive, almost crashing into the wall opposite. Then they sped off with the lights off.

"I can't get over how brazen they were and how they managed it I have no idea."

Mrs Monaghan-Land shared the incident on her local community group on Facebook and it was on the social media site that she first heard about the car crash.

She explained: "I posted about it on Facebook to warn people and then people started talking about a crash.

"It was very surreal finding out information and seeing videos on Facebook and wondering "is this our car?"

"We were getting more details bit by bit but when we heard it was a Ford we knew it was ours. The police confirmed it was our car at about 10pm."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that they received a report of two men stealing at white Ford Focus at 7.38pm.

The vehicle was spotted by officers in Otley shortly before 8pm.

It did not stop and it was chased on the A660 Leeds Road.

The car crashed into a wall minutes later at the junction of the A660 and the A658 Pool Bank.

The men ran off across fields towards Staircase Lane, Bramhope.

Officers searched the area, with support from the NPAS helicopter, but the men were not found.

The vehicle was recovered for forensic examination.

Mrs Monaghan-Land, who is a full-time carer for her 93-year-old mum, has now been left without a car and her mum's wheelchair, which had been in the boot of the car.

She said: "The car is gone and has been written off.

"Apparently they sped over the bumps in Otley and it set on fire when they hit the wall so now we're waiting for a courtesy car instead.

"Unfortunately the car also had my mum's wheelchair and blue badge in the boot so at the moment I can't take her out which is just awful.

"We'd only had the car 12 days as we went from a three door to a five because we needed the extra space it to make it easier for ourselves and my mum.

"It's a horrible start to the New Year."

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13200001190 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat