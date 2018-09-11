Bridlington police on hunt for another suspect after man injured in Marshall Avenue brawl

Police investigating an early hours brawl in Bridlington say they are now looking for another suspect.

The investigation first began after officers were called to reports that a fight had broken out in Marshall Avenue at around 2am on August 24.

It resulted in a 45-year-old man needing treatment for what were described as superficial injuries.

A man and three teenagers on were arrested at the time on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Today Humberside Police issued a renewed appeal for information about the incident.

A spokesman said: "We now have further evidence to suggest that another man could have been involved in this incident and are appealing for information to find him."

The arrested man and three teenagers were released by police but remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 37 of 24/08/18.