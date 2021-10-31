Humberside Police tweeted to say they were dealing with an incident in Malton Road in the early hours of October 31, and had closed Scarborough Road and St Johns Road as well.

However, a short time later the force confirmed they had now closed a further five roads in the area.The roads closed are;

- Marton Road

Eight roads have been closed in Bridlington

- Pinfold Street

- Pinfold Lane

- Stepney Grove

- Short Lane

- Long Lane

- Mill Lane

- Scarborough Road at the roundabout

However, the force has not yet revealed any more information about the incident, other than to advise residents to avoid the area if possible.