Broken speed camera in Leeds flashing drivers who are NOT speeding

A broken speed camera in Leeds is flashing drivers who pass through it travelling at BELOW the speed limit.

The speed camera on York Road in Killinbeck Leeds has a 40mph speed limit.

But the camera has malfunctioned and drivers have contacted the Yorkshire Evening Post to tell us that they have been flashed by the camera even when travelling below the speed limit this morning.

A concerned motorist contacted us to say: "There is a bit of worry about it. It's a busy stretch of road (as is all of York Road) so it's a wonder as to how many people have been flashed by it.

"There must be thousands of cars driving along there on a daily basis. People are asking if they will get a letter/fine that they then have the annoyance of appealing?

"Although you know you haven't exceeded the 40mph limit, if you see a flash you automatically start questioning yourself!"

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the camera has malfunctioned.

The camera is not currently being enforced, say police, meaning that those flashed by the broken camera will not get a ticket for travelling lower than 40mph through the camera, even if they see a flash.

Someone has been dispatched to fix the camera.

