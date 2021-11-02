Bulldog unable to walk and 'trembling' after being cruelly dumped in Yorkshire garden

The RSPCA is now caring for the dog dubbed Winnie who was found dumped in a garden in Owston Road, in Doncaster, last month.

RSPCA inspector Vanessa Reid was called to the address on October 21.

She said: “A member of the public called us after finding the bulldog in her garden with no idea who she belonged to or where she’d come from. She grew concerned for the dog as she was in poor condition.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation

“Poor Winnie could stand but was struggling to walk and was trembling. Her breathing was very laboured and wheezy.

“The woman took the poor dog inside and offered her food and water but she wasn’t interested. Her eyes were gunky and her nose was crusty.”

Vanessa took Winnie to a vet for a check-up and then transferred her to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford branch for care.

Winnie was unable to walk when she was found in a garden

Vanessa added: “There were signs that she’d had puppies before and I suspect she may have been used as a breeding bitch before being abandoned when she was no longer useful. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Winnie is thought to be around 10-years-old and she’ll need treatment for chronic ongoing health problems.

Animal centre manager Claire Kendall said: “Winnie isn’t using her back legs so we’re giving her pain relief and we hope she’ll start using them again soon.

“She is also having medicated baths for a skin condition and needs treatment for her ears and eyes which are infected.

“We’re keeping everything crossed for this sweet girl and we hope she’ll pull through and be on the mend soon but she’s clearly had a rough start in life.”

Inspectors are investigating where Winnie has come from and how she’s come to be in such poor condition.

Vanessa added: “I’d like to hear from anyone who recognises Winnie or may know where she’s come from. If you have any information that can help our enquiries please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”