'Bulletproof vest found at murder accused's home after man was shot dead outside his home in Leeds'

A bulletproof vest was found at the home of a dad accused of murdering a man who was shot dead during a gang feud, a court heard.

Jurors were told police made the discovery after arresting Denzil Brown (Senior) when Christopher Lewis was killed outside his home in Leeds.

Scene of fatal shooting of Christopher Lewis on Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

Brown (Senior) and two other men are on trial for murder over Mr Leiws's death outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year.

Leeds Crown Court has heard how the incident happened three days after Denzil Browne (Junior) was attacked with an axe in a violent clash in Leeds city centre.

The prosecution claims Brown (Senior) helped to organise the "execution" of Lewis, 24, when he returned to the UK from Florida on the day of the killing.

Dafydd Enoch, QC, prosecuting, said: "When police arrested him and searched his house they found a bulletproof vest and a balaclava in a cupboard."

Mr Enoch said officers also recovered several extendable batons made of hardened plastic, similar to those used by police.

He said a large knife was also down the sofa where the defendant had been sleeping.

The prosecutor said a baseball bat was also found in his car.

Mr Enoch told the jury: "It shows the lengths that he was prepared to engage and that he was not going to take any nonsense from anybody."

The trial has heard how there was a failed attempt to shoot Mr Lewis outside his home the day before he was killed.

Mr Enoch said: "The defendants were undaunted by their failure to shoot Mr Lewis, because he was shot with the same gun at the same location in the evening."

Describing the events of August 1, he continued: "Mr Brown (Senior) entered the arena physically, in the sense that he was back in the country on the morning of August 1.

"Texts suggest that Mr Brown (Senior) and his son were pretty close and that Mr Brown (Senior) was more than prepared to get himself involved - to get his hands dirty."

Denzil Brown (Senior), 49, of Parkfield Court, Morley; Steven Grey, 38, of Town Atreet, Armley, and Jonathan Gledhill, 38, of Dib Lane, Roundhay, plead not guilty to murder.

Browne (Junior), of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, Owen Clarke, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, and Lewis Pearce, 27, of no fixed address, plead not guilty to assisting an offender.

The trial continues