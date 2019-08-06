Burglar broke into Wakefield Boots chemist to steal medication

A drug addict burglar broke into Boots in Wakefield city centre to steal medication because he couldn't get the prescription he needed, a court heard.

Lee Stott tried to steal more than £350 worth of medication from the pharmacy at Boots just seven days after he was released from a prison sentence for burglary, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Stott, aged 43, of Bank Street in Wakefield city centre, was jailed for two years after he admitted burglary with intent.

Little Leeds United fan Toby Nye's mother Stacey Worsley must pay £54,000 to victims of £100,000 fraud.

Prosecutor, Philip Adams said Stott smashed a side window at Boots on Kirkgate in the early hours of April 22, Easter Monday.

Mr Adams said: “He tried to cover his tracks by pulling two wheely bins in front of the broken window, which concealed it from view.

“Once inside he went to the pharmacy area and took four boxes of medication pregablin worth £350.”

The court heard the intruder alarm sounded and police went to the scene and arrested Stott. at around 5am that morning.

Officers found a carrier bag containg the pregablin near the broken window.

Leeds woman who cancelled wedding after being diagnosed with same breast cancer that killed her mum.

Stott was carrying a torch and a screwdriver when he was arrested.

Mr Adams said Stott is a "heavily convicted' house burglar who was jailed for five years in 1999, six years in 2004, 43 months in 2015 and 50 months in 2017.

Stott was released from his last prison sentence on April 15 and was out on on licence when he broke into Boots.

Mitigating, Lydia Carroll said Stott suffers from a personality disorder adding: "He has gone into a pharmacy and stolen only the medication he says he needs."

Miss Caroll added: "He had been on drugs. He was wihdrawing at the time of this offence. He tells me it got to Good Friday and he was severely withdrawing and needed to find somwhere to get a prescription.

"He has gone and broken into this chemist. He has a whole pharmacy there and he has only taken four packs of pregablin."

Thugs attack Leeds music shop Crash Records

Jailing Stott for two years, Recorder Paul Greaney QC told him: "You had gone to the counter and taken packets of pregablin worth £350.

"That is a drug that you are prescribed but it is also a drug which is capable of being abused."