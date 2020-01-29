Burglar caught by police after finger print found on tea caddy

A burglar who targeted two homes in Harrogate was caught by police after his finger print was found on a tea caddy in one of the houses.

Michael Halligan, 58, forced open one of the windows at a property in Cheltenham Mount on September 15, last year.

Once inside, he stole a car key, £140 cash from the victim's wallet, an Accurist watch and money from a tea caddy placed on a windowsill before leaving through the back door leaving it wide open.

Six days later, in the early hours of September 21, a man woke up in his bedroom at Ripon Road, to find Halligan standing over him.

Halligan fled the scene through the same window he had used to get into the apartment.

Crime Scene Investigators later discovered Halligan's finger print on the tea caddy at the first property, while CCTV footage captured a man resembling Halligan near the second burglary around the same time.

Clothing worn by the person in the footage was later seized from Halligan’s home address.

Halligan, of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to both burglaries when he appeared at York Crown Court and was yesterday sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Detective Constable Matthew Reeve of North Yorkshire Police’s Harrogate and Craven CID – the team that led the investigation said: “Waking up to find you have been burgled, or even worse, to find someone standing in your bedroom is one of the most frightening experiences that can happen anyone.

"This was an appalling crime committed on hardworking people for their personal possessions and money. The impact on the victims in this case has been significant, not only financially but psychologically.

“Halligan denied all knowledge and refused to take any responsibility for his crimes but thankfully, he was foiled after leaving behind a vital piece of evidence – his fingerprints.

“The sentence handed down by the judge demonstrates the seriousness of Halligan’s offences. I hope the fact that he is now behind bars offers some reassurance to the victims and demonstrates to our communities North Yorkshire Police’s commitment to taking criminals like Halligan off our streets.”