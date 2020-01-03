Burglar caught on camera filling stolen Audi up at petrol station after £50,000 raid on Yorkshire home

Have your say

A couple had cars and valuables worth £50,000 stolen after a gang broke into their home as they slept in bed.

Wayne Pogson was jailed for three years and nine months after he was caught on CCTV footage as he filled up an Audi A5 with petrol at a garage moments after the break-in.

Wayne Pogson was caught on camera filling stolen Audi A5 with petrol after break-in at house in Normanton, Wakefield.

Pogson and a group of other men targeted the property on Gleneagles Drive, Normaton, Wakefield, at 4.30am on November 22 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the lock on a French window at the back of the property was snapped off in order to gain entry.

A TAG Heuer watch worth £2,500 was stolen along with a laptop, cash and keys to an Audi A5 and a Fiat Tipo parked outside.

Read more: Burglar tricked disabled pensioner at residential complex in Leeds

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said the group pushed the two cars off the driveway of the property before they were driven away.

None of the stolen cars or property have been recovered.

Pogson, of Castlerigg Green, Woodside, Bradford, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft.

He has served prison sentences in the past for burglary and also has convictions for drug dealing.

Robin Freize, mitigating, said Pogson agreed to take part in the offence to fund his long-standing drug addiction.

Read more: Prisoner hid mobile phone in his moth at Armley jail

Mr Freize said the defendant pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

He said: "He says that he was taken along to act as a lookout and to drive one of the cars and he did not benefit beyond receiving money for drugs."

Sentencing Pogson, Judge Geoffrey Mason QC said: "It does not need me to remind you that you have an absolutely dreadful criminal record.

"To burgle someone's home is a wicked thing to do.

"It causes enormous personal problems for those who are the victim to think that people have been in their homes while they are in their beds.

"These were planned and professional offences."

"You were subject to a community order at the time.

"Whether you made much from it is wholly irrelevant."