Burglar caught on CCTV as he preys on vulnerable elderly victim in his Yorkshire home

A thief targeting an elderly Yorkshire man who had already been burgled three times in five months has been caught on CCTV.

Detectives have released footage of the burglar rifling through the 79-year-old's possessions while he slept upstairs at his home in Selby in the early hours of Monday morning.

Do you recognise this person? Picture: North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was the fourth burglary the victim, who is partially deaf, had had in less than five months.

The force is appealing to anyone who may be able to identify the perpetrator.

Video of the thief rummaging through the man's coat pockets and searching in his kitchen was captured on CCTV installed in the man's home. It also shows the burglar catch on and attempt to cover up the cameras, which were stolen.

An Apeman wildlife digital camera and the two Blink home security cameras were taken in the burglary, which occurred at Turnham Lane in the Cliffe area of Selby at 12.27am on Monday.

Investigating officer Pc Tony Morton said: “It is absolutely appalling that this vulnerable elderly man has been targeted in his home four times since April this year. There were two burglaries as recently as August, where on both occasions the suspect has used the ATM at Sainsbury’s in Selby to take out cash from the victim’s account.

“The victim is a 79 year old man who lives on his own. He is partially deaf and throughout this latest burglary he was asleep upstairs.

“We remain determined to do everything we can to bring those responsible for these offences to justice and we are asking for the public’s help to identify this burglar to hopefully prevent a further occurrence.”

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, asking for Anthony Morton. You can also email Anthony.Morton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190171889.