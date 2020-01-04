Burglar helped gang break into four Leeds city centre shops in the same night

Have your say

A burglar helped a gang break into four business premises in Leeds city centre after a drink and drug binge.

Liam Callaghan was part of a group which broke into a vape shop, a nail bar, a stationers and a Superdrug store on Vicar Lane.

Leeds Crown Court heard members of the public contacted police when they saw the burglars removing roof tiles to get into the business premises on the night December 23, 2018.

Police officers arrived and saw two men climbing from a roof through a broken window belonging to The Works stationery shop.

Employees at the company later discovered that an office had been ransacked and computer equipment had been thrown around.

Officers also discovered that a fire door to Superdrug had been kicked open and barbed wire fencing had been removed to access the shop.

Callaghan and another man were arrested inside.

Louise Gallagher said the defendant had also taken part in raids on Dr Herman Vapes and New York Nail Bar.

Damage had been caused to both businesses during the break-ins.

Callaghan, 23, of Lupton Avenue, Harehills, pleaded guilty to four offences of burglary.

Callghan told a probation officer when interviewed about the offending that he could not remember carrying out the burglaries due the amount of drugs and alcohol he had taken beforehand.

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said Callaghan had no previous convictions and had been out of trouble in the 12 months since the offences were committed.

Callaghan was given a 34-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to take part in a 20-day rehabilitation requirement programme and was made the subject of curfew for two months.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "I am persuaded that it is appropriate to give you a chance to prove that you are not beyond help and that you will not come before the court for any other offences."