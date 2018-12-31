Burglar with fingers missing is wanted on recall to prison

Have your say

A CONVICTED burglar from Bradford with links to Leeds wanted on recall to prison.

Police are appealing for information to trace 38-year-old John Lee Elliott, who was released on licence in July 2017 after serving part of a four-year prison sentence for burglary.

He is now wanted on recall for breaching the terms of his licence.

Elliott is described as around 6ft tall and of medium build.

He speaks with a Yorkshire accent and is thought to have fingers missing from his left hand.

He also has links to Leeds.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "He is not thought to pose a risk to the public. Anyone with information which can assist officers in locating him is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, quoting reference 13180285988.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."