Burglars cut through shutter to steal from Harrogate town centre shop

Burglars stole items from a camera shop in Harrogate after cutting through the shutter under cover of darkness.

North Yorkshire Police today released details of the break-in at Bass and Bligh camera shop as officers appealed for witnesses.

A spokeswoman said the burglars had gained entry to the shop in Beulah Street by cutting the shutter at some point during the early hours of yesterday.

She said a number of items were stolen before those responsible left the scene.

"Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Beulah Street, who witnessed anything suspicious, between the hours of 2am and 5.30am," she added.

Anyone with information is asked to email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to James Skaith.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to share information anonymously.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180069235.

