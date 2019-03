Have your say

BURGLARS stole the till during a raid on a sports nutrition shop on Northgate in Wakefield city centre.

Muscleforce shop owner Neill Sly arrived at work just after 9am on Thursday (March 21) morning to find the front glass door of the shop had been smashed.

Mr Sly said: "I saw the police here and the shop window smashed in.

"They (burglars) had taken the till, which had about £30 inside, a couple of tubs of protein - and my cardigan!"

Police are investigating.