Calls for action over worrying levels of deaths and self harm at Yorkshire prison

Inspectors have called for action over worrying levels of deaths and self-harm at a South Yorkshire prison.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said he was "very concerned" by the "increased levels of self-harm" and the number of deaths when he visited HMP Doncaster.

The South Yorkshire category B jail and young offender institution, which holds around 1,100 male criminals of whom a quarter are convicted sex offenders, was badly overcrowded with worrying levels of violence and a ready availability of drugs, according to a report of the inspection in September.

But inspectors also praised the "consistent leadership" and some improved facilities at the Serco-run prison.

The news comes after research by campaigners suggested as many as six prisoners died behind bars every week.

Mr Clarke said: "We were very concerned by the increased levels of self-harm, and by the fact that there had been five self-inflicted deaths in the year leading up to the inspection. Tragically there was another shortly after the inspection.

"The number of prisoners subject to assessment and care procedures because of the perceived risk they posed to themselves was in danger of becoming so great as to be unmanageable."

Recommendations from the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, which investigates jail deaths, were not always reviewed and a scheme in which prisoners are trained by the Samaritans to offer confidential emotional support to inmates was not in place, according to the report.

A downward trend in assaults was "welcome" but levels were still higher than during the previous inspection and higher than at similar prisons, inspectors said.

Some 61 per cent of prisoners said it was easy to get hold of drugs but measures had been put in place which it is hoped will combat the problem.

Around 700 inmates - a third of whom are under 25 - were doubled up in cells that were designed to hold just one person, Mr Clarke said.

He added: "This dangerous combination of ready availability of drugs, lack of any meaningful way to pass the time, and overcrowding will obviously give rise to tensions and frustration, particularly with such a young population.

"As such, it was hardly surprising that at times staff struggled to maintain control.

"Doncaster is a busy and complex prison with a transient population, many of whom pose significant risks to the public, to each other and, all too often, to themselves.

"The leadership and staff have worked extremely hard and their determination to succeed and generate a safe and decent environment is clear for all to see.

"Despite the problems we found during this inspection, there is good reason to hope that the establishment should be able to maintain and indeed improve its performance in the future."

Last week the charity Inquest, which supports families during coroners' investigations into deaths, said its research and analysis of official figures showed there were 308 deaths in prison in the 12 months to September, equating to nearly six per week; 90 self-inflicted deaths, equating to a prisoner taking their life every four days; and 158 deaths due to "natural causes" as well as two homicides.