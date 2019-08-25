Can you help police find missing Harrogate woman?

Have your say

POLICE have issued an urgent appeal for the public's help to help find a woman missing from Harrogate.

Susan Howells, 51, was last seen at her home address in Harrogate in February 2019.

She has links to West Yorkshire and may have travelled there.

North Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing the public for information as to her whereabouts.

She is described as a slim 5ft 7in tall woman with long dark hair and green eyes.

If you think you might have seen Susan, or have any information as to her current whereabouts, contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12190153571

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room.

If you have an immediate sighting of her, call 999.