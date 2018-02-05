Can you help police trace this man after theft from van in Leeds?

Detectives have released a CCTV image of the man they want trace after a theft from a van in Leeds.

The van was broken into while it was parked up Claremont Road, Headingley, on Friday, January 26.

West Yorkshire Police said today that a wallet containing cash and bank cards had been stolen.

A spokesman said: "One of the stolen cards was later used at a hardware shop in Meanwood and the suspect was filmed on CCTV."

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Constable 3896 Rob Kennerley at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13180043262.

Information can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.