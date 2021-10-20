Police raided the property in the Alverley area of Balby yesterday, discovering 35 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team said: ”Officers executed an intelligence led warrant at the address – 35 cannabis plants were discovered at different stages of growth throughout the house.

"When one door was opened, officers were confronted with a scene reminiscent to the film The Day of the Triffids.

The cannabis factory in Doncaster

"One male suspect was arrested and interviewed regarding the production of a controlled drug. He was later charged with the offence after a forensic examination at the property.”

The Day of the Triffids is a 1951 novel by the English author John Wyndham which sees huge plants start killing people.