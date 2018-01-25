Car damaged in supermarket car park in York

A woman who went shopping in York returned to her car to find the back window was smashed.

Police were called to the Iceland and Aldi carpark on Fulford Road in York and believe that something had hit the corner of the window of the silver Volvo V50 with impact.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to the incident on Monday at around 2pm.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emily Clark or email Emily.clark@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

You can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180012292.