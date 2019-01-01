Car 'involved in poaching' in Leeds found abandoned as police issue appeal

Police are searching for the owners of a 4x4 vehicle used in suspected poaching in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police issued these images of a car which was found abandoned in woods after it failed to stop for police and officers gave chase.

Police issued an appeal following a pursuit and finding this vehicle abandoned. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

The car is suspected to have been involved in poaching and causing damage to green spaces in Temple Newsam, Leeds.

Police said the car is 'awaiting a forensic examination' and are appealing for anyone who may recognise the vehicle to come forward with information.

A spokesman said: "The vehicle in this image failed to stop for police and made off at speed.

"A short time later an officer from the Off Road Bike Team found the vehicle abandoned.

"The vehicle is suspected of being involved in poaching and of causing damage to various greenways around Temple Newsam.

"It is currently awaiting a forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.

"Can anyone with any information regarding this vehicle or any other antisocial vehicles please contact West Yorkshire Police on 101"