Car passenger died six days after Leeds crash: Inquest opens

A PENSIONER who was a passenger in a car involved in a crash on York Road in Leeds died in in hospital six days later, an inquest opening heard.

Diane Rosalind Moore, 77, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Passat which was involved in a collision at a traffic light junction on the slip road off the A64 with Marsh Lane at around 10.30am on Saturday February 2.

An inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court heard Mrs Moore was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she died on February 8.

The inquest opening heard a post mortem on Mrs Moore, of Dorset Road, Guisborough, Cleveland, was carried out by Dr Les Parsons.

Dr Parsons gave a preliminary cause of death as bronchial pneumonia due to rib and sternum fractures sustained while a passenger in a car involved in a road traffic collision.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the inquest pending further enquiries.