Car smashed into after it broke down in unlit live lane of M1 smart motorway with no working electrics

A car was smashed into on the M1 motorway after it broke down in a live smart motorway lane.

The crash happened on the M1 on Friday evening in an all-lane running section of the M1. The grey Vauxhall Corsa suffered an electrical fault and so broke down in a live lane of the motorway, which was unlit at the time.

The motorway was an all-running section (commonly known as smart motorways), so there was no hard shoulder.

The motorway was also unlit and the car had no working electrics.

Fortunately the driver got out just in time before another vehicle SMASHED into it, leaving the car in this hideous state.

West Yorkshire Police traffic officer WYP Motorway Martin posted on Twitter: "This collision occurred on the #M1 yesterday evening when a vehicle broke down and lost all electrical power in lane one of an unlit, all lane running section.

"The stricken vehicle was then hit by another vehicle. Luckily the driver got out of his vehicle to safety just in time!"