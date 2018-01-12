CCTV appeal after Hull delivery driver's car stolen as he dropped off takeaway

Police investigating the theft of a takeaway delivery driver's car in Hull have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

Humberside Police said the driver had left the engine of his silver Toyota Yaris running while he made a food delivery in Hardy Street at around 8.45pm on January 7.

A spokesman said: "The driver was approached by two males. He was pushed over by one of them, who then jumped into the car with the other male and drove off.

"We are searching for a black Vauxhall Astra which was at the scene and drove off at the same time as the Toyota."

The victim was unhurt during the robbery, but his bank cards were inside the car when it was taken.

They have since been used in a number of transactions in shops and to make online purchases.

The CCTV image released was captured on cameras at a petrol station in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the theft is asked to call police on 101 and quote 479 of 07/01/18.