CCTV appeal after man attacked and robbed in York

Have your say

POLICE in York are investigating after a man was attacked and had his mobile phone stolen.

A 20-year-old man was attacked by two men as he walked along St Leonard's Place towards Exhibition Square.

Police said he was punched in the face and had his phone stolen.

The incident happened at around 4am on Sunday November 12 2017, but police only released details today. (Jan 25)

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured on CCTV as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

"If you recognise the men or have any information that can assist the investigation please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kira Lewis. Or email Kira.Lewis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .

"Please quote reference number 12170204676 when providing details about this incident."