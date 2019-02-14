CCTV appeal after serious assault in Leeds

Have your say

DETECTIVES in Leeds have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Leeds.

Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was attacked outside an off licence on Roundhay Road, Harehills.

the victim, who was punched before alling to the floor, was taken to hospital for injuries to his eye and back.

The attack happened at around 3.20pm on Wednesday November 19, but police only released details today. (Feb 14).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180581484.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.