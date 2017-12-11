CCTV appeal after wine and child's bike stolen from Scarborough shop

Police investigating the theft of a bottle of wine and a child’s bike have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like trace.

North Yorkshire Police said that a man had entered the B&M store on Seamer Road, Scarborough, at around 4.20pm on Friday.

He then left the store with a bottle of wine without making any attempt to pay for the item.

As he left the store, he spotted an unlocked child’s mountain bike outside.

He put the bike the boot of a black Vauxhall Astra before driving away.

A spokesman said: "Police have issued a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation."

If you recognise him or have any information email Stephanie.Palmer@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Stephanie Palmer.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170209294.