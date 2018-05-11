CCTV appeal: Police investigate 'racial abuse' on train by men believed to be Leeds United fans

Police investigating alleged racial abuse on a train between Leeds and Sheffield want to identify these men.

Officers today released the CCTV images along with details of disorder which took place on board a a Cross Country Trains service between 4.50pm and 5.05pm on February 21.

Also in crime: Police still at scene of potential shooting in Leeds as investigations continue into Burmantofts Street incident



A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "Passengers on board the train reported that a group of men, believed to be Leeds United fans, were being anti-social, chanting football songs loudly.

"The group’s behaviour worsened during the journey when some of the group became racially abusive. A number of passengers were offended by their language.

"Four images are today being released in relation to this investigation. Officers believe these men may have information which could help the investigation."

Also in crime: Boyfriend tells Leeds court of lover's worrying Whatsapp messages as 'parents tried to force arranged marriage'



Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 461 of 21/02/2018.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.