CCTV appeal: Police investigating attempted robbery in Bradford supermarket car park

Police want to trace these men after an attempted robbery in supermarket car park in Bradford.

It happened at Tesco in Canal Road when two men approached a black Volkswagen Tiguan and told a woman in her twenties to get out of the vehicle.

A struggle ensued and the suspects ran off towards the Shipley Airedale Road.

The woman suffered very minor injuries during the incident at about 3.10pm on Saturday, 3 February.

The attempted robbery has remained under investigation since then and police today issued CCTV images of the men they want to identify.

Detective Constable Joseph Barr said: "We are continuing to progress this investigation and are appealing for information about these males who were seen in the area at the time.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID."

Call 101, quoting crime reference 13180056887 or submit information via the Contact Us options on the force website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.