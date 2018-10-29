CCTV appeal: York police want to trace this woman after £500 perfume theft at Monks Cross Shopping Centre

Police in York have issued a CCTV appeal as they continue to investigate the theft of perfume and fragrance products worth £500.

North Yorkshire Police today said that the items had been stolen from the Boots store at Monks Cross Shopping Centre on Tuesday, September 18.

A spokesman said: "At around 7pm, the woman captured in the CCTV image entered the store.

"Approximately £500 worth of perfume and fragrance products were taken, without any form of payment being offered.

"Police would like to speak to the woman in the picture, as she may hold information which would assist police to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone who knows the woman or who has information about the theft is asked to email oliver.lewis592@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for Oliver Lewis.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180176047.

