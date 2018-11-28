CCTV appeal: York police want to trace this woman after purse stolen in JoJo Maman Bébé shop

Police in York have released CCTV images of a woman they want to trace following a purse theft in the city.

The theft happened at the JoJo Maman Bébé shop on High Petergate, York, at about 2.45pm on November 7.

A woman took a large, grey Radley purse from the handbag of another woman, before leaving the store.

Appealing for information, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"They want to speak to a woman pictured on CCTV as she may have important information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone who recognises her, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to email alicia.oakes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Alicia Oakes.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180208536.