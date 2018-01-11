CCTV cameras capture attempted burglary at Whitby jewellers

Police in Whitby are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an attempted burglary at a jewellers.

It happened at Youngs Jewellers on Skinner Street at around 1.45am on Thursday, January 4.

North Yorkshire Police today released an image was captured on the business’ internal CCTV system.

A spokesman said: "It is believed the suspect attempted to jemmy open the front door using an implement, while another suspect was acting as lookout.

"Police enquiries at the scene, including forensic examinations, have taken place as part of the ongoing investigation."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has information on the crime is asked to email Matthew.Rogers@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Rogers.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12180002164 when providing details about this incident.