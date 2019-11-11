CCTV cameras could soon be installed in North Yorkshire taxis to deter crime

CCTV cameras could soon be installed in hackney carriage and private hire vehicles in a district of North Yorkshire in a bid to deter crime - if members of the public agree with the plans.

Craven District Councillors have agreed in principle that the CCTV should be introduced however the authority is keen to consult the general public, taxi traders and other organisations before making a final decision.

Early plans to make CCTV mandatory in taxis in cities including Leeds and Hull have already been welcomed by industry professionals.

Licensing Manager at Craven District Council, Tim Chadwick, said: “We believe that having CCTV in all licensed vehicles will enable the prevention and detection of crime and promote a safer experience for both licensed drivers and the travelling public.

“Drivers of licensed vehicles are placed in a position of trust to carry, sometimes unaccompanied, and vulnerable individuals within our society.

“The council also recognises the vulnerable position that drivers of licensed vehicles place themselves in on a daily basis; they can be subject to verbal and physical abuse, robberies and false allegations. Furthermore, the drivers play a pivotal role in dispersing members of the public who make use of the night time economy.

“We would like to hear from members of the public and the taxi trade, as well as partners and stakeholders, to get a wide range of responses to this proposal.”

Councillors have proposed that the implementation of CCTV should be made mandatory effective from April 1, next year.

Under the proposals, cameras would be able to view outside the front of the vehicle and inside, including the passenger area.

No sound recordings would be made while people were in the vehicle, unless an audio recording button was activated by either the driver or passengers.

Under the proposal, Craven District Council would be the data controller and be the only authorised organisation able to access CCTV footage.