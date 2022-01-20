The incident happened on a back alleyway in Goole.

A man dumped a double mattress in the alley between Spencer Street on Tennyson Street at 11am on Sunday November 27 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect appears to be white, of large or heavy build, with dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. He was on foot and coming from the direction of Weatherill Street.

A still of the suspected flytipper in Goole

He was caught in the act by one of the streetscene enforcement team’s own CCTV cameras. The team has a number of the cameras around the East Riding in fly-tipping hotspots to record offences.

The team are also appealing for information from the public regarding another illegal waste dump in Newsholme, near Howden.

A pair of pig’s trotters, a chair, children’s toys, plant pots, plastic sheeting and wrap, and a bag of faeces, were found at the side of a road on the bend of Rowlandhall Lane and Green Lane.

They are believed to have been dumped there between Friday 17 to Sunday December 19 last year.

The council's head of streetscene services Paul Tripp said: “We are very interested to hear from anyone who can help us in our investigation.

“Fly-tipping in the back alleys of Goole has been a particular problem for us. Some people think they can dump anything next to someone’s wheelie bins and the council’s refuse collectors will take it away.

“But this is a criminal offence and costs the council hundreds of thousands of pounds each year to clear up.

“We need the public’s help to prevent fly-tipping from happening. In the meantime, we will investigate every incident and always take action when we can.

“Our streetscene enforcement team has to investigate all sorts of things that are fly-tipped, but the contents of the Howden incident were particularly nasty.

“We would really like to find the person responsible and if anyone can help with information, I would urge them to come forward and contact the team.”

The council continues to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or by taking it to their local household waste recycling site.

For larger loads they can also hire a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away, or they can use the council’s own bulky waste collection service.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the streetscene enforcement team on 01482 393939 or online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping.